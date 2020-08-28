Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Catering And Food Service Contractor Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Catering And Food Service Contractor. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Compass Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Sodexo (France), Aramark Corporation (United States), Elior Group (France), Delaware North (United States), Westbury Street Holdings (United States), Ovations Food Services (United States), Thompson Hospitality (United States), Dine Contract Catering (United Kingdom) and Olive Catering Services (United Kingdom).



The growing tourism industry is helping to boost the global catering and food service contractor market in the forecasted period. Catering is a very critical part of the business, especially for network carriers serving long distances. Meal design and meal planning are important processes of catering services. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering operations are important areas of activities of catering services. The market is expected to witness rapid growth in the market, owing to the increasing preference for safe and healthy food at the workplace.



Market Drivers

- The growing tourism industry coupled with stringent regulations pertaining to catering services

- The growing awareness regarding health and wellness



Market Trend

- High adoption due to increasing preference for mini buffets

- Increasing demand for Corporate sector across the world



Restraints

- The increasing number of online food delivery services



Opportunities

- The increasing food industry in developing and developed countries

- High adoption due to easy and food delivery service



Challenges

- The concern related to Online food services



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Food Service Contractors, Caterers), Application (Corporate, Industrial, Hospitality Services, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Sports & Leisure, Others), Contract Type (Fixed Price, Cost-Plus, Other))

5.1 Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Catering And Food Service Contractor Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Catering And Food Service Contractor Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.