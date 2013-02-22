Catering by Mario's Announces New Party Catering and Planning Services for St. Patrick's Day Parties in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- When it comes to finding a company that does catering in Philadelphia, PA, Catering By Mario’s is one that not only offers catering, but they are a catering company that offers planning services as well as themed weddings and other affairs. Therefore, it makes sense that a person who is looking to have an affair in Philadelphia turn to Catering By Mario’s in order to have his or her event. March is just around the corner. For those who are looking to have a St. Patrick’s Day party this year, they can turn to Catering By Mario’s, as they have just announced that they are now offering St. Patrick’s Day 2013 party planning services as well as catering.



People can give their St. Patrick’s Day celebration a personal touch by partnering with Catering By Mario’s to host their affair. Have birthday to celebrate in March? Having a birthday party that is themed around St Patrick’s Day and coordinated by Catering By Mario’s will certainly make for a great and whimsical affair. What’s more, their catering in Philadelphia is also available in Bucks County, Montgomery County, New Jersey, and many more areas in the tri-state area. Their staff will be able to adequately coordinate with all clients on when and where they need to meet in order to have the event. If required, Catering By Mario’s also offers their own catering hall—Richmond Hall, that is able to hold hundreds of people.



It is not a great party without delicious food. Catering By Mario’s will be able to provide themed food if it is requested. For those who are looking to have a St. Patrick’s Day party or celebration, they should hurry and call Catering By Mario’s as soon as possible, as there is less than a month until March 17th. To hear more about their party planning services, please visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com, or give them a call at 267-234-7905.



About Catering By Mario

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more.