Catering by Mario's Is Now Booking Spring 2013 Weddings Richmond Hall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Catering By Mario’s, a company known for providing some of the most delicious and mouth-watering cuisines as well as catering in Philadelphia, PA, is now booking Spring 2013 weddings at their very own banquet hall—Richmond Hall. Richmond Hall is Catering By Mario’s banquet hall that offers stunning chandeliers, new floors, as well a balcony that can overlook the entire event. There is no time better than now to get a wedding booked for Spring 2013 at Richmond Hall as it books up quickly, and often by the end of the winter.



It doesn’t matter whether the wedding is to be a sophisticated affair or whimsical one, Richmond Hall will be able to house any wedding with any theme. What’s more, Richmond Hall is also wheel chair accessible, and Catering By Mario’s also offers valet parking if it is required for the event.



Richmond Hall is beautifully adorned with crystal chandeliers that hang from the ceiling, and there is room for hundreds of people as the hall can house numerous tables. Richmond Hall also offers a bride and groom to have some of the most gorgeous wedding photos taken. For instance, the bride, groom, as well as their wedding party can have the chance to pose for brilliant photos either on the balcony, or on the floor below. Food will not be a problem either, as the best catering in PA will be offered by Catering By Mario’s as guests mingle and dance the night away on Richmond Hall’s dance floor.



For a beautiful, elegant, fun, and stylish wedding with all of the amenities and food needed to make sure that the wedding is memorable, people should look no further than Catering By Mario’s own Richmond Hall. To hear more about Richmond Hall, or to hear more about how to plan a Spring 2013, please visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.



About Catering By Mario’s

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more.