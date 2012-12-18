Catering by Marios Is Now Offering Catering Services for Fundraising Events in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Catering By Mario’s is pleased to announce that they are now offering catering in Philadelphia for fundraising events of any kind. As a premier catering company in Philadelphia, Catering By Mario’s is equipped to handle any type of event no matter what the size or scope of the event may be.



Fundraising in Philadelphia can be hectic, but with Catering By Mario’s, the process will be a lot easier than what it would be without hiring them. The best catering Philadelphia can find is available from Catering By Mario’s. They will be able to take any fundraising event to the next level by providing services that are unmatched within the catering industry. Catering By Mario’s understands how important it is to host a fundraising event that is fun, professional, and engaging so that it captures and keeps the interest of all the attendees.



Their food menus are also delicious enough that they will satisfy any appetite. Clients can choose from an extensive list of entrees that includes chicken, veal, turkey, meatballs, ham, sausage and peppers, and more for a hot buffet. Also, if the fundraiser is themed, clients can have the option of choosing food that revolves around the theme of the fundraising event. There is no doubt that Catering a fundraiser in Philadelphia, PA will be a lot more delicious with Catering By Mario’s, as the company always works to meet the needs of the client and the needs of the event.



The fundraiser can take place during the day or night, and Catering By Mario’s will do everything possible to see that the event is the best it can be. To hear more about their catering and event planning services for fundraisers now available in Philadelphia, please visit them on the web at http://www.cateringbymarios.com, or give them a call at 267-234-7905.



About Catering By Mario’s

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more.