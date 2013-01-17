Catering by Mario's Is Now Offering Catering Services in Delaware County, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Catering By Mario’s is eager to announce that they are now expanding their business to provide catering services in Delaware County, PA. For the past two decades, Catering By Mario’s has been supplying Philadelphia with the best corporate and social catering available at the most economical prices. Because their business has been flourishing in Philadelphia, they have decided to expand their catering services to meet the needs of those clients in Delaware County. With Delaware County a mere thirty minutes from Philadelphia, the expansion was a no-brainer for the established and Philadelphia-headquartered catering company.



As a PA catering company, Catering By Mario’s offers more than just the typical off-site catering provided at weddings. At Catering By Mario’s, they have the means to provide for all off-site catering events including: baby showers, bridal showers, funerals, graduation parties, sporting events, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, and more that can be found listed on their website.



Hiring a caterer for an event requires a great deal of consideration, and Catering By Mario’s encourages all potential clients to inquire about references. Also, not only does a client need to find a caterer that they can rely on, but they need to have one with the food menu that the client is looking for. Communicating what needs must be met by the caterer in terms of services or food is important for making sure that the caterer is able to render the client satisfied with their services.



Some of their catering and food packages include wedding packages, corporate packages, and buffet packages. Probably the most ideal for off-site events and parties, Catering By Mario’s buffet packages include breakfast and brunch selections such as scrambled eggs, bacon, and the option of having an omelet station. They also have a hot buffet that includes the selection of four hot dishes and three types of salads. Entrées they have available range from all kinds of meats to different types of seafood.



No event can be a success without the help of a seasoned and professional off-site caterer such as Catering By Mario’s. There will be things a person forgets when it comes to planning the menu for an event, so Catering By Mario’s will make it their duty to make sure that nothing is overlooked. To hear more about their catering services, as well as take a look at their menu options please visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.