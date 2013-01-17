Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Already an established corporate catering company in Philadelphia, Catering By Mario’s is now offering corporate catering in South Jersey. Corporate clients require the most paramount amount of attention and for one-on-one meetings, treating that one client to a delicious lunch at a fancy restaurant will do the trick. However, what if the meeting consists of that of a much larger group, say ten, to twenty, to even over fifty people? If there is a major board meeting or sales pitch approaching then maybe it is time to consider the option of hiring a catering and event planning company in Philadelphia such as Catering By Mario’s to help plan the menu for the event.



When it comes to finding a large amount of food, corporate catering is a great way to offer clients meal options that range from hot buffets to cold buffets. Some of the hot buffets that Catering By Mario’s has includes entrees such as chicken, veal, baked flounder, kielbasa with sauerkraut, and more. Their hot buffets also come with the option of having a pasta dish, vegetables (can choose two), and a salad.



Catering By Mario’s cold buffets available for corporate events include such deliciously displayed trays with ham, corned beef, swiss cheese, turkey breast, and more. Clients can also choose any sides or condiments they need such as pasta, cole slaw, rolls, as well as mustard and mayonnaise. For a complete and detailed listing of the food and menu options Catering By Mario’s has available, a person can also visit their website.



Once a person has tried corporate catering once, there is very little chance that he or she will go back to providing any clients with dull express lunches from a nearby grocery store. Clients will be much more impressed by an extravagant food display that is comprised of many foods that the client might crave. Also, as opposed to eating with plastic tableware, people will have the chance to use real silverware and dishes to eat off of. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.



About Catering By Mario

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more.