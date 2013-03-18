Catering by Mario's Now Accepting Reservations for Various Seasonal Events for Spring 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The warm weather is fast approaching, and Catering by Mario’s is now ready for all types of events this spring season. From graduation parties to birthdays, weddings, bridal showers, tailgating, communions, etc., there is no better way to celebrate then with amazing cuisines and a menu lineup that family and friends will enjoy. What better way to entertain guests than with a delicious spread to get the season started off on the right foot. Catering by Mario’s is excited to host various events and wants Philadelphia and the surrounding counties to know that they are available for any occasion.



For catering in Philadelphia, the professionals at Catering by Mario’s make it their goal to provide the most amazing food that the host wanted on their menu for the special occasion. They take pride in catering events and are glad to offer springtime services as many people begin to mingle and head outdoors. With the ability to customize menus one can be sure they will be getting exactly what they have ordered and know the guests will enjoy every last bite. This gives hosts the freedom and creativity to create dishes that go with what’s in season.



Catering by Mario’s is committed to creating a perfect event in order for everything to run smoothly and they are proud to offer individuals the opportunity this spring to get back in touch with old friends, or family one hasn’t seen in a long time and celebrate under whatever circumstance. So, contact the caterers of Philadelphia today to start planning the event, the menu, contract negotiations, theme and budget that can all be done within the desired timeline in order to make for a successful party.



About CBM Group

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.