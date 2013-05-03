Catering by Mario's Now Helping Plan Last Minute Events This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Having an exciting and successful graduation party does not happen by chance. It takes a well thought out plan to throw the perfect party for the new graduate. Whether it is grade school, high school or college, Catering by Mario’s is now available to help relieve some of the stress for those who are planning their graduation events at the last minute. Being such an important milestone in a young adult’s life, there is no better way to celebrate then with all of one’s closest friends and family members. Catering by Mario’s will be able to work with those hosting the party to fit all of the needs that are requested in order to make sure the party is a hit.



Whether a person is looking to have a small family get together or a fully extensive catered event, the professional caterers in Philadelphia understand it may not be feasible to cook for a large crowd of hungry guests. With that in mind, Catering by Mario’s can accommodate any size and are very open about discussing suitable and comfortable budgets to make sure that all needs are met. They have many menu options available depending on what type of food one may want such as their picnic catering that has all the favorites such as Black Angus Burgers, fresh corn on the cob Southern style, home cooked style baked beans, potato salad, pasta salad and more. Or, for those who are looking for more of a BBQ styled party to be enjoyed out in the warm beautiful weather, their BBQ chicken or marinated grilled chicken are delicious choices.



So, forget about stressing on how much food to make or more importantly how it will taste leave it up to this catering company in Philadelphia to take on all of the graduation party worries. This will allow the host to enjoy the party and mingle with guests without having to worry about burning the food and preparing it all morning long. No more having to guess how much food needs to be ordered, their caterers will be able to determine that once the number of guests is provided. For those who have waited last minute, contact Catering by Mario’s today for their graduation party catering services.



About Catering By Mario’s

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.