Catering by Mario's Now Hosting and Planning Weddings at Their Banquet Hall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- When planning a wedding, it is important to make sure a venue is reserved well ahead of the big day. With an elegant and stylish catering hall that is perfect for weddings, Catering By Mario's is pleased to announce they are now hosting and planning weddings at their banquet hall, Richmond Hall. With hardwood floors, plenty of tables and chairs, as well as a huge dance area, the facility is spacious, and will be decorated in accordance to the wishes of the lucky couple.



There are many venues to choose from, so an event planner will offer couples a tour of the venue. Couples will see the balcony overlooking the crystal room, a beautiful cathedral ceiling, and a number of gorgeous chandeliers that provide a cozy atmosphere for the wedding day. For the convenience of the guests, valet parking is available when arriving from the ceremony, and the building is wheelchair accessible. When couples select Richmond Hall as their venue for wedding receptions, Catering By Mario’s will provide their services for event planning and catering, as well.



While getting married is a significant milestone in a person’s life, the day has to be perfect, and couple’s need help to make sure everything runs smoothly. As an exceptional event planning firm in the greater Philadelphia area, a couple’s personal event planner will ensure they are stress free throughout the reception. The planners will book the entertainment of choice, manage the guest list, and oversee the entire event. Catering By Mario’s will take complete control of the wedding reception, setting up for dinner, providing décor, and meeting specific requests—all within budget.



Be sure to book the event well ahead of time to reserve the date desired. The planners work diligently, communicating constantly, to make sure the reception is memorable and stress free. For more information, be sure to visit their website today.



About Catering By Mario's

The CBM Group—Catering By Mario’s—offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.