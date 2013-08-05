Catering by Marios Now Offering Ala Carte Menus

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Catering By Mario’s, known for their event planning in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering an Ala Carte menu to add flexibility to their already popular catering packages.



Ala Carte menus allow someone to add individual items to a catering package and also allows for separate items to be ordered without a catering package. The food items can be ordered either in a size small or large, or the items can be ordered by weight or by piece. For example, Catering By Mario’s offers roasted chicken in both a small or large order. This would be perfect for a tailgating party or when inviting friends over for a game. They also offer roasted turkey and gravy that is ordered by the pound, or chicken parmigiana that is ordered per piece. These are just 3 examples of the many items that are available on the Ala Cart menu. This menu offers entrees by the tray, side dishes, cold platters, hors d’ oeuvres, salads, desserts, and bread.



The possibilities are endless when choosing an item for a party or adding something to already existing catering package. The caterers in Philadelphia offer 6 different packages, plus the Ala Carte menu. These catering packages include wedding packages, buffet packages, gourmet packages, corporate packages, picnic menus, and bar/bat mitzvah package. The large size item on the Ala Carte menu is perfect for 35-40 people, and the small size is perfect for 15-20 people.



Next time there is a party and it’s not large enough to have catered, but cooking is not an option, call Catering By Mario’s and pick and choose all the favorites from the Ala Carte menu. The flexibility the Ala Carte menu offers is perfect for all sized parties and allows the host of the party to enjoy their own party without the worry and stress of cooking. To hear more please visit their website or give them a call today.



About Catering By Mario’s

