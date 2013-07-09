Catering by Mario's Now Offering Catering for Family Reunions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Catering By Mario’s is pleased to announce that they are now offering catering for family reunions. Summer is the most popular time of the year to have a family reunion, and Catering By Mario’s is offering many special catering menus to choose from for the perfect family reunion.



Family reunions can be as casual or as formal as the family wants. It can take place in a park’s picnic grove, a family member’s home or backyard, or even a banquet hall. No matter the location, having the event catered takes the stress away from the family and lets everyone enjoy the day as it is meant to be shared and experienced.



As a company that provides catering services in PA, Catering By Mario’s has several catering menus to choose from. They offer everything from casual to more formal. They have a wide range of price points to fit any family’s budget. Catering By Mario’s also offers catering staff that can stay for the duration of the event. The catering staff will put out the food, replace or refill as items run low, clean up any trash or dirty plates for the duration of the family reunion, and clean up after the event is over. Choosing to hire catering staff to stay at the event takes all of the stress away from hosting an important special event such as a family reunion. Family reunions offer a special opportunity to catch up with family members and spend quality time with loved ones. It’s a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime.



Known for their picnic catering in Philadelphia, choosing to hire Catering By Mario’s for a special occasion will start the event off on the right foot and end it in a relaxed and worry-free manner. There is no denying that everyone will enjoy the delicious food and drinks specially prepared for this event.



About Catering By Mario’s

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.