Catering by Mario's Now Offering Full Service Event Planning

Philadelphia, PA -- 06/10/2013 -- Catering By Mario's is pleased to announce that they are now offering full service event planning for corporate parties, weddings, galas, fundraiser events, and special event parties. An example of some of Catering By Mario's services include helping to research available sites, negotiation of contracts, help in planning the menu, recommendation of vendors, lighting, sound, and décor suggestions and overall management.



Catering By Mario’s, offering catering in Philadelphia, has been in the catering business for more than 20 years and saw a need for an overall event coordinator. Catering By Mario’s will take the stress away from the host or hostess of the event so they may enjoy the special day to the fullest. When couples are planning a wedding, many do not know where to start. Finding a location can be cumbersome and researching the numerous vendors out there can be very time consuming and stressful. Catering By Mario’s has done all the of the research and can take the stress out of the planning. For example, Catering By Mario’s has been in the catering business many years and can offer helpful suggestions for appetizers, dinner, and desserts. They know what has been the most popular with guests of all ages. Catering By Mario’s can also help manage a budget, which can be a difficult task when planning a special event such as a wedding. Often times, couples are not educated enough on the price points of vendors and are convinced to pay more than they have in their budget. Catering By Mario’s will make sure the vendors are offering a fair price and will help manage the full budget from the very beginning to the very end of the event.



Summer is quickly approaching and it’s the most popular time of year for weddings, parties, and special events. Call Catering By Mario’s today and allow them to take the stress away and make the special event the very best it can be.



About Catering By Mario’s

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.