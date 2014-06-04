Catering by Mario's Now Offering Meeting Management Services This Summer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- When corporations that have branches and employees stationed around the globe, planning a corporate meeting can become a lengthy and stressful ordeal. Owners must make sure the location they choose has accommodations for all attendees, while staying within budget. As corporate meetings are being planned in various locations for the summer, Catering By Mario's is excited to announce they are now offering their services for meeting management to corporate businesses.



The professional event planners will help with all aspects of the event, from selecting a location to incorporating all measures for a smooth process. It begins with site selection, and coordinating the meeting or event with conference or convention centers inside the hotel or at an offsite location. The on-site staff will take care of all travel arrangements, help select the keynote speaker, and take care of the registration process so business owners can prepare for a successful meeting. The arrangements provided by the event planners and meeting managers ensure the company’s event takes place on time and without any setbacks.



In the case of international meetings and seminars, Catering By Mario’s will take control of making sure their clients meet government regulations and shipping customs. They have over 25 years of experience in meeting management throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. If an employee has been awarded an incentive vacation, clients can rely on Catering By Mario’s to make sure travel arrangements and entertainment are taken care of.



If corporate gatherings are being planned for the fall season, be sure to contact the experienced meeting management professionals today to ensure availability. In addition to meeting management, the planners offer their services for weddings, social celebrations, fundraisers, and more. For more information about their catering or event planning services for any gathering, please visit the website today.



About Catering By Mario's

The CBM Group—Catering By Mario’s—offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.