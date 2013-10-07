Catering by Mario's Now Offering Richmond Hall for All Events This Upcoming Winter 2013-2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Catering By Mario’s, known for their corporate catering in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they are now offering Richmond Hall for all special events that need to be scheduled this upcoming winter 2013-2014. Richmond Hall is a beautiful banquet facility offering cathedral ceilings, romantic lighting, and elegant hardwood floors. This premier banquet hall is located in Port Richmond, PA.



Catering By Mario’s has chosen Richmond Hall as their premier location for special events this winter such as weddings, showers, birthday parties, bar/bat mitzvahs, or any other special event that would benefit from a catered event in a beautiful location. Catering By Mario’s has not only chosen Richmond Hall for its beauty, for also for it’s outstanding location.



Richmond Hall is centrally located and easily accessible from Bucks County, Philadelphia, Central and South Jersey, and Delaware County. Catering By Mario’s offers a large variety of packages for weddings. The hors d’oeuvres can be stationary and/or passed around by a white gloved waiter. There are more than 20 hors d’oeuvres options to choose from. They also offer a large selection of salads and entrees, with customizable options for vegetable and starch. To top off the event, they offer a large selection of desserts and a premium open bar. Catering by Mario’s has a long list of references that are readily available to anyone that inquires. It’s important to look at references because the special event is likely too important to hire a caterer without good references.



For the best in Philadelphia wedding catering, feel confident that the special day will be the best it can be with the premier combination of Richmond Hall and Catering by Mario’s. The food and location are two of the most important choices the host of the event needs to make. Delicious food in a beautiful location is the perfect combination for a wedding or any other important life celebration.



About Catering By Mario’s

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.