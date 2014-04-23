Catering by Mario's Now Offering Their Services for Catering Showers This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- When searching for that perfect company in Philadelphia to plan a shower, there are only a select number of places that provide a variety of menu options and a comfortable atmosphere for the event. This spring, Catering By Mario's is excited to announce they are now offering their services for catering and planning bridal and baby showers for their valued customers. As a full service catering and event planning company, the professionals have the expertise to plan and execute a memorable and stress free shower for the woman of honor. They are able to take any special requests and offer affordable pricing for the convenience of their clientele.



Taking great pride and strides in becoming the best catering company in Philadelphia, Catering By Mario's will consult with their clients to get an accurate idea of their desires and wishes. With their exceptional attention to detail, the event planners make sure that everything is presented according to plan. Their elite off premise catering allows the professionals to use their expertise in setting up at any location. Whether at the home or a specified venue, Catering By Mario's will be on hand every step of the way, providing elegant table decorations and making the venue appear beautiful for all guests.



From selecting the perfect table displays, linens, colors, and balloons, to customizing the menu to cater to the entire party, this catering company in Philly goes above and beyond to leave their clients in complete satisfaction. There are a variety of dishes that are prepared fresh by the caterers, whether hot or cold platters, or a full sit down meal. When looking to make the shower extra special, it is vital to consult the event planners for that unique touch on the setting and ambiance. To hear more about their services, or to talk with an event planner about how they can help make the shower a lively experience, please visit their website today and get the event planning in motion.



About Catering By Mario's

The CBM Group—Catering By Mario’s—offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.