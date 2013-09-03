Catering by Mario's Offering New Menu for Tailgating This September 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Catering By Mario’s, a Philadelphia catering company, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a new menu designed especially for tailgating events this September 2013. Football season is the most popular season for tailgating and Catering By Mario’s would like to take the stress of cooking away by offering a delicious tailgate menu this fall 2013.



Many people would agree that the best part of going to a football game is the tailgating that takes place before the game. It usually involves really good food, drinks, and friends. Preparing the food for a tailgating party can become stressful, especially if cooking for a large amount of friends. Catering by Mario’s has a large variety of items on their tailgating menu and each order can be completely customized for each tailgating event.



Surprise everyone at the tailgate party with something other than traditional hamburgers and hot dogs. Catering By Mario’s offers delicious foods such as grilled shrimp skewers, grilled surf and turf kabobs, clam bake, and seafood kabobs. These are just a few examples of the variety of food items available for the next tailgating party. Kabobs are the perfect tailgating food as they can be served with chicken, filet mignon, shrimp, scallops, vegetable, or any combination. They are easy to transport and easy to clean up. Catering By Mario’s also offers their famous baby back BBQ spare ribs. Take the tailgating party to the next level with baby back ribs and surf/turf kabobs.



All tailgating menu prices include the food, food preparation, and all paper goods including high quality disposable plates, high quality flatware, and napkins. All tailgating menus are available at three price levels including Basic, Plus, and Gala. When looking for the best catering services in PA, call Catering By Mario’s for the next large tailgate event and impress everyone with any of The CBM Group’s delicious menu items.



About Catering By Mario’s

The CBM Group aka Catering By Mario’s, offers full service event planning and catering services for the Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, and Montgomery County, PA areas. Their event planning and catering services are perfect for corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, graduation parties, and more. To hear more about Catering By Mario’s corporate catering now available in South Jersey, as well as their menu options, please be sure to visit http://www.cateringbymarios.com.