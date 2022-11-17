NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Aramark (United States), Correctional Food Services, Inc. (United States), Sodexo (France), Trinity Services Group (United States), Summit Food Service, LLC (United States), National Food Group (United States), Tigg's Canteen Services Inc. (United States), TIGER (United States), Washington State Department of Corrections (United States).



Scope of the Report of Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities

The global catering & services market for correctional facilities is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing number of prisoners across different regions and raising concerns to provide healthy nutrition in order to reduce the illness rates caused by food in correctional facilities are some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market globally. The United States market size is expected to grow from USD 4076.85 million in 2019 to USD 5286.81 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.43%.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Juvenile, Security Prisons, Psychiatric Prisons, Military Prisons, Federal Prisons, Others), Contract (Fixed-Price, Cost-Plus, Nil Subsidy/Cost, Royalty Contract), Service (Catering Services, Food Services), Correctional Facilities (Non-Government Correctional Facilities, Government Correctional Facilities)



Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Prisoners Across Different Regions Generating the Demand for Food Services for Correctional Facilities

Rising Concerns to Provide Healthy Nutritions to Prisoners in Order to Reduce the Illness Rates Caused by Prison Food



Market Trends:

Reducing Number of Prisons and Growing Prisoner Capacities of Existing Prison Facilities of Different Regions

Growing Privatisation of Food Services in Correctional Institutional Facilities



Opportunities:

Rising Number of Chronic Diseases Caused by Inside Prisons Food to Prisoners will Create Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors During the Near Future

Growing Number of Agricultural Organisations, Farming Specifically for Prison Food Justice



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



