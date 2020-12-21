Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Global Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aramark (United States), Correctional Food Services, Inc. (United States), Sodexo (France), Trinity Services Group (United States), Summit Food Service, LLC (United States), National Food Group (United States), Tigg's Canteen Services Inc. (United States), TIGER (United States) and Washington State Department of Corrections (United States).



Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities Market Definition

The global catering & services market for correctional facilities is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period, according to the HTF MI study. The growing number of prisoners across different regions and rising concerns to provide healthy nutrition in order to reduce the illness rates caused by food in correctional facilities are some of the major factors aiding into the growth of the market globally.



Market Trend

Reducing Number of Prisons and Growing Prisoner Capacities of Existing Prison Facilities of Different Regions

Growing Privatisation of Food Services in Correctional Institutional Facilities



Market Drivers

Growing Number of Prisoners Across Different Regions Generating the Demand for Food Services for Correctional Facilities

Rising Concerns to Provide Healthy Nutritions to Prisoners in Order to Reduce the Illness Rates Caused by Prison Food



Opportunities

Rising Number of Chronic Diseases Caused by Inside Prisons Food to Prisoners will Create Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors During the Near Future

Growing Number of Agricultural Organisations, Farming Specifically for Prison Food Justice



Restraints

High Risk of Crimes Inside the Federals & Security Facilities



Challenges

Challenges in Designing of Correctional Facility Food Structure



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities market are shown below:

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Juvenile, Security Prisons, Psychiatric Prisons, Military Prisons, Federal Prisons and Others



If opting for the Global version of Catering & Food Services for Correctional Facilities Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



