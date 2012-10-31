Los Angeles Gourmet Catering Company Welcomes New Executive Chef

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- LA Spice Catering is pleased to announce Chef Joachim Weritz as its new Executive Chef. The German born, internationally trained Chef studied regional cuisines around the world and has worked with some of the most historic and highly regarded restaurants, including Michelin-rated restaurants in Italy and Germany.



Early in his career Chef Weritz studied at the Culinary Institute of Essen, later taking internships in both Italy and France where he received classic French culinary training. He further expanded his knowledge of regional cuisine while traveling throughout Western Europe.



In the early 1990s, Chef Weritz launched his own gourmet catering company which specialized in Mediterranean and Macrobiotic cuisine. In the latter part of the decade, he moved to New York where he began his American career as Chef de Cuisine at the historic Barbetta, Manhattan’s oldest Italian restaurant.



In 1999 Chef Weritz moved to Los Angeles and accepted a position as Chef de Cuisine for the prestigious Patina group. Soon thereafter, he accepted a position in the catering department of the Hollywood Bowl’s VIP Lounge.



While residing in Los Angeles, Chef Weritz traveled extensively throughout Asia. Inspired by the cuisine, he began to transform the menu of the well-known Malibu restaurant, Moonshadows, infusing seasonal, local, contemporary California cuisine with some of the tastes from his travels..



Chef Weritz is committed to sustainability, using seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, and successfully avoids using endangered species in his dishes. He has said his goal is to “give something back to the world,” and he chooses do so through his carefully crafted cuisine.



Chef Weritz has been a member of the Natural Resources Defense Council for 10 years and is also a member of the Slow Food movement. His more recent travels throughout Latin America have further added to his in-depth culinary knowledge and skillful cooking techniques. For more information on L.A. Caterers, click on the link or visit the web address www.laspicecatering.com.



About LA Spice

