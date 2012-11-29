Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- LA Spice, a Los Angeles-based gourmet catering company, has announced the launch of its new theme, based on the international bestselling erotic novel, 50 Shades of Grey. The book is part of a trilogy series that has become a worldwide phenomenon.



Scenes involving cocktails, wine and gourmet cuisine are abundant in 50 Shades of Grey, which LA Spice will recreate as part of its new theme.



Among the food and drink the company will offer, inspired by the book, are Cosmopolitans, Chablis and Champagne, stuffed grape leaves, gazpacho, grapes with gourmet cheese, lamb with yogurt mint sauce, Spaghetti Bolognese, and indulgent desserts like Creme Brûlée and Tarte Tatin.



LA Spice will work with clients to create a thoroughly satisfying menu including these and other dishes mentioned in the trilogy series, and the company aims to create provocative and alluring food displays and décor based on the 50 Shades theme. Grey ties and handcuffs and rope, oh my!



LA Spice provides gourmet catering in Los Angeles for holiday parties, weddings and corporate events, in addition to theme parties. The 50 Shades of Grey theme is part of an ongoing effort by the catering company to create unforgettable events for its clients.



About LA Spice Catering

Serving Greater Los Angeles, LA Spice is the city’s premier gourmet catering company. The company prides itself on providing attention to detail and exquisite cuisine, and understands that clients are deeply invested in making their event a success. To achieve this, the company utilizes the talents of expert caterers and designers who are committed to creating unique and memorable experiences. For further information please visit us at, http://www.laspicecatering.com.