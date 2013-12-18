Catering San Diego Company Le Parfait Paris Is Now Open for Business

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Le Parfait Paris, a company that specializes in a wide variety of delicious French bakery foods, has just opened for business. For people who are looking for an impressive variety of baked goods, sandwiches or catering San Diego based Le Parfait Paris is ready and willing to help.



Although it has only been open for a short time, Le Parfait Paris is already earning a great reputation as one of the best bakeries in San Diego. The food is prepared fresh by Jean Francois Fay, a highly-regarded chef from the south of France. When Jeff, as he is known, was 15 years old, he visited his older sister on the East Coast. It was then that he realized he wanted to eventually leave his native country and settle in the United States.



Providing memorable and top quality baked goods and catering San Diego residents can count on is a dream come true to Jeff. Working as a chef reminds him daily of his close relationship with his grandmother, who taught him everything she knew about baking. To honor her, Jeff has added her favorite dessert, “St. Honore” to his menu.



“Jeff is thrilled by the opportunity to bring healthy yet delectable French food to San Diegans,” an article on the new San Diego caterers website noted, adding that he is also excited about seeing where his experiences with Le Parfait Paris will take him.



“Our pledge to you is to deliver fresh hand crafted food, made out of the best ingredients.”



Speaking of the food, the company’s website is filled with tempting and colorful photos of Chef Jeff’s beautiful creations. People who are interested in learning more about Le Parfait Paris are welcome to browse through the website at any time to see what mouthwatering treats are being featured. Clicking on the “Menu” tab will bring up the various pastries, baked goods, beverages and boutique items that are available; each item is accompanied by a photograph, pricing information and a description. Baked goods that are already popular with customers include L’Eclair Au Chocolat—filled with a delicate chocolate custard—the delicious and flaky Chausson Aux Pommes, and the fragrant Boule Aux Olives bread.



About Le Parfait Paris

Recently opened, Le Parfait Paris is San Diego's newest and most authentic French Bakery. Highly regarded French chef Jean Francois Fay has been perfecting his art for many years and crafts only the tastiest pastries, baked goods and more. For more information, please visit http://leparfaitparis.com/



Le Parfait Paris

668 G Street

San Diego, CA 92101