Definition:

Catering services for education are hired by schools, colleges and Universities to provide food services for a specified period of time and on a certain amount of fees on a contract basis to the students, staff and faculty members. Increasing awareness of the adverse effects of non-communicable diseases, e.g., the effects of obesity and obesity-related diseases on the health condition and mortality of the population, the inappropriate diets and eating habits of children and adolescents is a much-debated problem across the globe. School lunch nutrition standards are an important carrier of messages on healthy eating and an efficient way of changing the nutritional behavior of new generations. Many countries have a compulsory system of school meals; the Hungarian government also wanted to take action in order to improve the nutrition requirements of the school catering service.



Market Trend:

Technological Advancements in Delivering Contract Catering Services



Market Drivers:

Increasing the school-going population and getting the unhealthy food to the students in school for lunch, which can lead to chronic health problems in students is the major driving factor for the growth of the global catering services for the education market. Aiming to that many private players are gradually covering the void by providing wholesome meals that are high in quality and taste.



Restraints:

Food Safety Concerns Involved with Consumption of Catering Food

Stringent Government Rules Linked With Food Regulations & License for Catering Operation



The Global Catering Services for Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Contractual (Fixed Cost, Cost Plus, and Others), Non-Contractual), Application (Students Food, Staff and Faculty Food), Food Type (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Snacks), End User (K-12 (Private, Public), College/University (Includes 2 years, 3years and 4 years courses)), Service Type (Food Service, Support Service)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



