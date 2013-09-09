Catharpin, VA Based Renown Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Reveals Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" and "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Come and be pampered with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower oneself with knowledge for them to share with others. To learn more about this event visit their website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center they are here to serve the community and hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. They will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon

Take a day off! The purpose of the day is to spend time for oneself and to remember that not only are they worth it, but everyone deserve the best in all areas of their life! Dr. Stepheme Provencher will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call them today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies. (www.drstephane.com/#!meet-dr.-st%C3%A9phane)

http://www.drstephane.com/#!meet-dr.-st%C3%A9phane



The demographics trend is reveals that the African American population exhibits the majority of cases of obesity, followed by Hispanics, and then Caucasians. Among African Americans, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 23.0% to 45.1%. Among Hispanics, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 21.0% to 36.7%. Among Caucasians, the prevalence of obesity ranged from 9.0% to 30.2%. The District of Columbia has an adult obesity rating of 21.9% and a childhood obesity rating of 35.4%. Maryland's adult obesity rating is 27.6% and its childhood obesity rating is 28.8%. The Virginia adult obesity rating is 27.4% and the childhood obesity rating is 31%. Consequently, it appears that without the proper role models the next generation epidemic is higher than the norm. The American Medical Association declared obesity a disease, which makes diagnosis and treatment more readily available for the medical community. (Source)

http://www.chirodirectory.com/chiropractors/VA/Gainesville/Dr-Stephane-Provencher-078627



It’s estimated that 3 million people in the United States – or one in 133 people – suffer from celiac disease, but many are unaware. While gastrointestinal problems are symptoms that often accompany the condition, many celiacs and people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity may have good digestion but experience growth, skin, skeletal, reproductive, neurological, psychological or other disorders. Scoping the Competition - Higher End "no gluten ingredient" Chocolates Pure, unsweetened chocolate, made by liquefying roasted cacao beans and containing nothing but those roasted beans, should be completely gluten-free. But pure, unsweetened chocolate also doesn't taste very good. It's the combination of chocolate and cocoa butter (like pure chocolate, a product of the cacao beans), sugar, milk (in some cases) and other ingredients that make "chocolate" such a taste sensation. And those other ingredients are where any gluten-related problems are introduced. (Source)

http://adampaulgreen.com/the-whole-truth-about-xocai-gluten-free-fine-chocolate-review-is-sweet-news-for-arkansas-residence-suffering-with-gluten-intolerance/



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies.



http://www.drstephane.com/