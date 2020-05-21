Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US)DelveInsight launched a new report on Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection incident population in the 7MM in 2017 was 669,393

2. The diagnosed CRBSI incident cases in the 7MM were 637,831 in 2017

3. The higher incidence of CRBSI in the US in 2017 was 328,107

4. Among EU5 countries, the highest incidence of CRBSI was in Germany with 61,880 cases in 2017



Key benefits of the report

1. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection epidemiology and Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. CRBSI market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. CRBSI market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market.



"CRBSI Market Size in the 7MM was USD 694.7 Million in 2017."



Currently prescribed drugs are not approved by the US FDA for CRBSI specifically. Also, no specific antibacterial lock solution therapy is available in CRBSI market precisely.



CRBSI therapeutic landscape is attributed to change, however at a moderate rate because only one pharmaceutical company are in the late-stage development of a novel solution for CRBSI. Citius Pharmaceuticals is currently conducting a trial for Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with CLABSIs/CRBSIs. It is a combination of minocycline, edetate (disodium EDTA), and ethyl alcohol, which act synergistically to break down bacterial biofilms, eliminate the bacteria, proffer anti-clotting properties to maintain patency, and restore the indwelling catheter.



Mino-Lok provides anti-clotting properties to maintain patency in CVCs and also break down the biofilm barriers formed by bacterial colonies to eradicate the bacteria. This lock solution has been granted with Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation.



Emerging Therapy

Mino-Lok by Citius Pharmaceuticals



Marketed Therapies

- Neutrolin by CorMedix

- Taurosept by Geistlich Pharma

- Taurolock by TauroPharm GmbH

- IntraLock by Fresenius Medical Care

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Overview at a Glance

3 Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Disease Background and Overview

4 Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

5 United States Epidemiology

6 EU5 Epidemiology

6.1. Germany Epidemiology

6.2. France Epidemiology

6.3. Italy Epidemiology

6.4. Spain Epidemiology

6.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7 Japan Epidemiology

8 Total Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9 Unmet Needs

10 CRBSI Marketed Products

10.1 Neutrolin: CorMedix

10.2 Taurosept: Geistlich Pharma

10.3 Taurolock: TauroPharm GmbH

10.4. IntraLock: Fresenius Medical Care

11 Off-label Drugs

11.1 Antibacterials

11.1.1. Daptomycin

11.1.2. Vancomycin

11.1.3. Cefazolin

11.1.4. Ampicillin

11.1.5. Ciprofloxacin

11.1.6. Amikacin

11.1.7. Teicoplanin

11.2 Antifungals

12 Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Emerging Therapies

12.1. Mino-Lok: Citius Pharmaceuticals

13 CRBSI: Seven Major Market Analysis

14 Total Market Size of the United States

15 Total Market Size of Europe

15.1 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

15.2 Germany Market Size

15.3. France Market Size

15.4. Italy Market Size

15.5. Spain Market Size

15.6. United Kingdom Market Size

16 Total Market Size of Japan

17 Market Drivers

18 Market Barriers

19 Appendix

20 DelveInsight Capabilities

21 Disclaimer

22 About DelveInsight



