New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The global catheter securement devices market is forecast to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Catheter Securement Devices can be defined as medical devices that are used for holding catheters in a specific position. It is useful in reducing the discomfort associated with continuous displacement of catheters among care users. Various factors are supporting the growth of the market. One of the mentionable factors in this regards being, constant rise in lifestyle diseases like cardiovascular conditions, associated hospitalization for cardiovascular procedures, in developed as well as developing regions.



The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Catheter Securement Devices market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies.



Key Manufacturers of the Catheter Securement Devices Market Studied in the Report are:



B Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, C.R. Bard (Becton Dickinson and Company), Baxter International, Convatec, Inc, Centurion Medical Products (Medline), Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mc Johnson Company Inc., Smiths Group PLC and Cardinal Health, Inc.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Catheter Securement Devices market based on types and applications.



Catheter Securement Devices Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Arterial Securement Devices

Urinary Catheters Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Others



Catheter Securement Devices Market Segmentation based on Applications:



Respiratory Procedures

Cardiovascular Procedures

General Surgery

Gastric and Oropharyngeal Procedures

Radiology

Urological Procedures

Others



Regional Analysis of the Catheter Securement Devices Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Catheter Securement Devices market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Catheter Securement Devices market size

2.2 Latest Catheter Securement Devices market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Catheter Securement Devices market key players

3.2 Global Catheter Securement Devices size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Catheter Securement Devices market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Catheter Securement Devices report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Catheter Securement Devices market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



Thank you for reading our report.



