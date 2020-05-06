Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Catheter Securement Devices Market (Product - Central Venous Securement Devices, Peripheral Securement Devices, Arterial Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices, Abdominal Drainage Tubes Securement Devices, Epidural Securement Devices, and All Sites Devices; Application - Cardiovascular Procedures, Respiratory Procedures, General Surgery, Urological Procedures, and Other Applications; End-user - Hospitals, Emergency Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Home Healthcare Providers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global catheter securement devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Stimulates the Growth of the Industry



The rising number of heart-related diseases drives the growth of the catheter securement devices market. The increasing geriatric population contributes to the growth of the catheter securement devices market. Catheter securement devices provide minimally invasive surgeries. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures stimulates the growth of the catheter securement devices market.



Rising Awareness About Advanced Treatments Promotes the Growth of the Industry



The surge in healthcare expenditure propels the growth of the catheter securement devices market. The rising awareness about advanced treatments promotes the growth of the catheter securement devices market. In addition, the increasing incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases fuel the growth of the catheter securement devices market.



On the flip side, the high cost and availability of alternatives hamper the growth of the catheter securement devices market. Moreover, research and development in the healthcare sector encourage innovations that create novel opportunities for the growth of the catheter securement devices market.



North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share



Geographically, the global catheter securement devices market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global catheter securement devices market. The surge in the use of catheter securement devices in routine operating procedures in North America contributes to the growth of the catheter securement devices market in North America.



Europe is anticipated to grow in the global catheter securement devices market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising adoption of advanced technologies in Europe stimulates the growth of the catheter securement devices market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is growing in the global catheter securement devices market. The growing expansion of the medical industry in countries like India, China drives the growth of the catheter securement devices market in Asia-Pacific.



