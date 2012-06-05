Catheterization Laboratory Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The healthcare industry in India is showing great progress. The number of hospitals and nursing homes in the country is continuously increasing and this is resulting in a growing demand for various kinds of medical equipments ranging from simple instruments to the more sophisticated devices and equipments that work on complex mechanisms. Moreover, the increasing requirement of healthcare facilities on account of the changing demographics and increasing lifestyle is fuelling growth in the healthcare sector. While most of the simple instruments are manufactured indigenously, there is a high presence of MNCs when it comes to complex and sophisticated devices. The market for cath labs is showing the same trend and a significant share of the market is occupied by a few major foreign companies. The growing target base of consumers is expected to boost sales and the market is expected to exhibit steady growth in future.



The report begins with an introduction section which provides a brief description of cath labs and their uses. It also mentions the various parts of a cath lab. The market overview section provides an insight into the Catheterization Laboratory market in India and highlights the market size and growth both in terms of value and volume. It also includes the current and expected total installed base of cath labs in the country. Segment-wise market size and growth, both value-wise and volume-wise have also been provided.



This is followed by an analysis of the drivers leading to growth in the market. This includes increasing cardiovascular diseases, improving technology, improving hospital infrastructure, changing demographic structure, growing medical tourism and increasing healthcare spending. The key challenges faced by the market include improvements in other diagnostic modes and high costs and non feasibility in rural areas. Significant advancements are taking place in the market on the technology front and these have been included in the next section. These trends include rotational angiography, swing lab, 3D rotational angiography, biplane, stent boost, hybrid cath lab / OR, digital subtraction angiography, remote magnetic navigation and robotic-operated systems.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the Indian Catheterization Laboratory industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. The Porter's Five Forces analysis for the cath lab market is provided in this section. A summary of the major players operating in the market has also been provided in the form of a bubble chart. It also includes the list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for the major players.



A section providing strategic recommendations has been given at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing profitability.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59245/catheterization-laboratory-market-in-india-2012.html