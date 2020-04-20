Catheters Market Witnessing Stunning Growth by 2030 with Companies Outlook Medtronic Plc, Abbott, B. Braun, Melsungen AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- According to Study,This significant market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures over conventional surgery. Also, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, leading to hospitalization,presence of multi-national manufacturers,improving medical facilities and supportive insurance policies are some of the key factors that will boost market growth.



Extensive research &developments by major companies and universities across the globe to make catheters more hygienic, safe, and precise are expected to further contribute to market expansion.In 2018, Coloplast Corp launched SpeediCath Flex, a soft catheter enabled with a dry sleeve & a flexible tip. These novel catheters have a hydrophilic coating that delivers hygienic, simple,& smooth catheterization.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Catheters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global catheters market accounted for US$ 15.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19's Impact on "Catheters Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/287



Top Players are:



The prominent players in the global Catheters market are Medtronic Plc, Abbott, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast, Hollister Incorporated, Cook Medical, and others.



Growth Factors:



The geriatric population across the globe is at a high risk of acquiring cardiovascular, neurovascular,&urology disorders, which will further drive the market demand. The demand for minimally invasive therapies has increased owing to the avoidance of post-surgical complications, shortenedlengths of hospital stays, and speedy recovery. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, neurovascular, and urology disorders will serve to be a high impact rendering factor for the industry over the forecast period.



Click here for an extensive analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Catheters Market @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/speak-to-analyst/287



The increasing number of surgeries being performed due to rising cases of chronic diseases,such as cardiovascular diseases, diseases associated with the urinary bladder, kidney failures, and others,will primarily drive growth of the catheters market.Moreover, there is rising awareness regardingthe productsand inflow of fundsfrom various government bodies and medical device manufacturers for R&D activities.Such factors are expected to propel growth of the catheters market.



North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the catheters market over theforecast period.The presence of a well-established healthcare system will boost growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of target procedures performed is expected tocreate lucrative opportunitiesfor growth of the cathetersmarket in this region. APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to favorable regulatory guidelines &governments' support, low manufacturing costs, the growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and constant growth in healthcare expenditure.



Go for Interesting Discount Here @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/287



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



Buy Full Research Report Now @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/287



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates the consumer study in more than 100 countries that provide a tactical approach to drive the sustained growth for the business.



We continue to pioneer state-of threat approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us



sales@marketindustryreports.com