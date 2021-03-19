Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.



The increasing demand for uninterruptible power supply systems for industrial operations in the manufacturing or chemical, or oil & gas industries results in the growing usage of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries. The ongoing trend of energy conservation and increasing preference towards renewable battery energy over fuel energy is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry.



Growing government initiatives through strict rules and regulations to curb down CO2 emission and increase electric vehicles' adoption is a significant supporting factor for the industry. Incentives such as tax rebates and special benefits in new car registration for Electric Vehicles will surely propel the future growth of the industry.



Based on the types, the Cathode Materials market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.



Key Highlights From The Report

In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.

Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.

The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.

The Automotive segment dominated the market with a share of 42.4% in 2019 due to the reduction in the price of the Lithium-ion batteries and shifting of preference of the automobile industries towards the application of sustainable and clean fuel.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Cathode Materials Market in 2019 due to the growing demand for renewable & recyclable battery energy systems and the increasing consumers of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries in countries like Japan, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and India.

Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Cathode Materials market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Cathode Materials market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead Dioxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Other Cathode Materials



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy storage

Automotive

Power tools

Consumer Electronics

Others



Important the study on the Cathode Materials market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



