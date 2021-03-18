The study methodologies used to examine the Cathode Materials market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.
The increasing demand for uninterruptible power supply systems for industrial operations in the manufacturing or chemical, or oil & gas industries results in the growing usage of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries. The ongoing trend of energy conservation and increasing preference towards renewable battery energy over fuel energy is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry.
Based on the types, the Cathode Materials market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cathode Materials Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/147
This report on the global Cathode Materials Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Cathode Materials market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Cathode Materials market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Cathode Materials industry to give an overall analysis.
Key Highlights From The Report
In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.
Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.
The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.
The Automotive segment dominated the market with a share of 42.4% in 2019 due to the reduction in the price of the Lithium-ion batteries and shifting of preference of the automobile industries towards the application of sustainable and clean fuel.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Cathode Materials Market in 2019 due to the growing demand for renewable & recyclable battery energy systems and the increasing consumers of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries in countries like Japan, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and India.
Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cathode Materials Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/147
Key questions answered by the report
At what rate will the Cathode Materials market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?
What would be the impact on Cathode Materials in the Asia Pacific region?
What is the key application of Cathode Materials?
What are the future growth strategies adopted by market players?
The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.
Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lead Dioxide
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Lithium Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
Other Cathode Materials
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lead-acid
Lithium-ion
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Energy storage
Automotive
Power tools
Consumer Electronics
Others
Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/147
The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cathode-materials-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cathode Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Cathode Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Cathode Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Cathode Materials Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Cathode Materials Market Regional Outlook
Continued…