Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.



The increasing demand for uninterruptible power supply systems for industrial operations in the manufacturing or chemical, or oil & gas industries results in the growing usage of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries. The ongoing trend of energy conservation and increasing preference towards renewable battery energy over fuel energy is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry.



Based on the types, the Cathode Materials market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cathode Materials Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/147



This report on the global Cathode Materials Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Cathode Materials market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Cathode Materials market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Cathode Materials industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.

Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.

The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.

The Automotive segment dominated the market with a share of 42.4% in 2019 due to the reduction in the price of the Lithium-ion batteries and shifting of preference of the automobile industries towards the application of sustainable and clean fuel.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Cathode Materials Market in 2019 due to the growing demand for renewable & recyclable battery energy systems and the increasing consumers of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries in countries like Japan, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and India.

Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Cathode Materials Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/147



Key questions answered by the report

At what rate will the Cathode Materials market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What would be the impact on Cathode Materials in the Asia Pacific region?

What is the key application of Cathode Materials?

What are the future growth strategies adopted by market players?



The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead Dioxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Other Cathode Materials



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy storage

Automotive

Power tools

Consumer Electronics

Others



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/147



The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cathode-materials-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cathode Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cathode Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Cathode Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Cathode Materials Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Cathode Materials Market Regional Outlook

Continued…