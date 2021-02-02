Cathode Materials Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Applications, Types, Top Companies and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Market Size – USD 17.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends –Growing demand for cathode materials based lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industries.



The cathode materials market is set to attain a valuation of USD 27.84 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1%. The applications of cathode materials include energy storage, automotive, power tools, and consumer electronics. The automotive segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period.



Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the cathode materials market is the increasing usage of batteries in consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The rising preference of the automotive industry towards clean fuel and sustainability is also boosting the industry growth. The increasing adoption of battery storage systems based on renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions will drive the market.



Additionally, the rising awareness regarding environmental issues such as air pollution has increased the preference to adopt eco-friendly methods such as the adoption of EVs, which has indirectly contributed to growing sales of the cathode material in Electric Vehicles (EVs) batteries. The reduction in the price of Lithium-ion batteries has raised the demand for EVs and, therefore, more use of cathode materials in batteries.



Key participants include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.



Regional Analysis

The North American cathode materials market is expected to experience high gains due to the heavy investments by the automobile industries in electric vehicles, which will increase sales of cathode material in batteries.



In 2019, the Asia Pacific cathode materials market accounted for a 48.4% market share over the forecast period. The factors driving the growth in the APAC region is the increasing demand for battery energy systems. Besides, the rising preference of automotive companies towards battery energy over fuel-based energy due to the government laws and regulations regarding CO2 emissions and other environmental issues is expected to fuel the demand of the market.



Key Highlights From The Report

In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.

Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.

The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.

The Automotive segment dominated the market with a share of 42.4% in 2019 due to the reduction in the price of the Lithium-ion batteries and shifting of preference of the automobile industries towards the application of sustainable and clean fuel.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Cathode Materials Market in 2019 due to the growing demand for renewable & recyclable battery energy systems and the increasing consumers of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries in countries like Japan, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and India.



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead Dioxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Other Cathode Materials



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy storage

Automotive

Power tools

Consumer Electronics

Others



Flow Control Valves market segment by region/country including:

North america (united states, canada and mexico)

Europe (germany, uk, france, italy, russia and spain etc.)

Asia-pacific (china, japan, korea, india, australia and southeast asia etc.)

South america brazil, argentina, colombia and chile etc.)

Middle east & africa (south africa, egypt, nigeria and saudi arabia etc.)



