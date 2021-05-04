New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The global cathode materials market is forecast to reach USD 26.61 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cathode materials are vital components of any general battery which finds various applications in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and power tools among other industries. Owing to the changing trends in the electronics industry, coupled with growing laptop & cell phones in the market, the critical application of cathode materials are found to be in smart devices.



The market for cathode materials is influenced by the rising demand for battery electric vehicles in order to minimize carbon dioxide emissions. Strict government regulations against environmental pollution and the increasing price of fossil fuels are passively driving the market growth for cathode materials.



The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as safety issues related to storage and transportation of batteries pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the battery market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of cathode materials.



Get a Free PDF Sample Copy (including TOC, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2032



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Umicore, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, POSCO, Johnson Matthey, Hitachi Chemical, Kureha, Sumitomo, Toda Kogyo, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cathode Materials market on the basis of battery type, materials, end-use industries, and region:



Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others



Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lead Dioxide

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power Tools

Energy System Storage

Others



To get this report at a discount rate: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2032



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The lithium-ion battery type held the largest market share of 50.3% in the year 2018. This due to the growing trend for the adoption of electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are extensively used to propel the motor.



Lead dioxide material segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing production of two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars, along with growing demand for industrial energy storage systems.



Consumer electronics segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. High demand for cell phones, laptops, televisions, and digital cameras from the consumers are fueling the market growth for cathode materials.



The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 58.5% in the year 2018. The market is shifting towards the adaptation of battery propelled vehicles such as BEVs, PHEVs, or HEVs due to carbon dioxide emission regulations and government subsidies. The growing population and the increasing consumer electronics appliances in the region are further driving the market for cathode materials….Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cathode Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cathode Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis



Continue…



Request for customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2032



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.