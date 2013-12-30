Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Catholic Health Initiatives - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Catholic Health Initiatives - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.

- Key manufacturing facilities A list of key manufacturing facilities of the company.



Highlights



Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) is a non-profit organization that provides healthcare services to US nationals. It operates 87 hospitals; 40 long-term care, assisted- and residential-living facilities; two community health-service organizations; two academic medical centers; two accredited nursing colleges and home health agencies in 18 states. The company operates long term care facilities, specialty hospitals, acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, assisted living facilities, community health service organizations and residential facilities. CHI operates an offshore captive insurance company and it also provides loan facility to communities.



Catholic Health Initiatives Key Recent Developments



Oct 09, 2013: Catholic Health Initiatives Center for Translational Research Relocating to University of Maryland BioPark

Jul 26, 2013: Catholic Health Initiatives Optimizes Nursing Care Delivery in Collaboration With Cerner Clairvia

Apr 03, 2013: Catholic Health Initiatives And PeaceHealth Suspend Discussions On Joint-Venture In Pacific Northwest

Aug 14, 2012: Catholic Health Initiatives Connects Clinical Data For 42 Hospitals With Premier Healthcare's QualityAdvisor Platform

Jun 04, 2012: Catholic Health And Immanuel Sign LOI To Transition Sponsorship Of Alegent Health



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Companies Mentioned



Catholic Health Initiatives



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