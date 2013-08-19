Cat's Bottom - New Customizable Cat Gifts & Merchandise for Cat Lovers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Calling all cat lovers! A new trend is emerging and its called 'Cat's Bottom'. These new customizable cat products give cat lovers the 'purrfect' excuse to order a range of quality merchandise with their own cats name or photo printed on. Already the Cat's Bottom Facebook page has seen a great response, boasting over 300 Likes in a matter of days.



The Cat's Bottom logo has already caused a stir and it offers a humorous twist for you or your kitty to enjoy.



A range of products can be customized with your own cats photo and or name. There are many products including cat bowls, treat jars, mugs, napkins, clocks, bags, fridge magnets and many more household items. Most of these can be fined tuned to your own cats requirements.



The 'designer' products are eye catching, funny and offer a new option to treat your furry animals instead of the normal mundane plain looking feeders on the market. In addition, it also creates a great talking point around the home.



Andrew Braithwaite who developed Cat's Bottom said:



"As a cat lover myself I wanted to create a designer brand for cats. These new eye catching products offer the ability for cat lovers to customize various products with their own cats image or text. The idea was to also add a humorous angle. The Cat's Bottom logo pretty much explains itself what the whole thing is about".



Not only is the Cat's Bottom range a great treat for you or your cat, they are also a great gift to buy a cat enthusiast- Better still if one ordered a personalized gift with their friends cats name or photo on.



Visit: http://www.catsbottom.com