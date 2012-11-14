Catskills Lodging for Folks Needing a Break from Sandy

Hudson, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- In search of where to go to get away from Sandy? One great option to escape is to take an unexpected vacation in at the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Catskills lodging is the best place people can reach to escape the cold and with or without gas you can reach this secured spot that has all facilities. When storm turns out in a place, the known fact is the cut-­off of electricity supply, gas supply and other such essential supplies that keep the home running.



As it is the slow season, between leaf peepers and the holidays you can get away at an affordable cost. Many host will also offer special prices to rent these homes, bed and breakfasts, hotels and motels that are lower than usual, to help those affected by Hurricane Sandy. The hosts of this place are kind enough to provide extreme discounts for people in need of shelter. You can expect all amenities of home, and stay in comfort, beautiful views and world class cuisine.



For more details check out Green Guru Network’s concise page on where to end great lodging. From the website, you can learn more about opens for everything from home rentals to top hotels Learn where to get in touch with hosts directly.



Media Contact:

Website:http://www.greengurunetwork.com/transportation/795-­warm-­lodging-­world-­class-­food-­and-­a-­break-­from-­sandy-­in-­the-­catskills.html