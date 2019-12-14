Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market: Global Trends, Market Share and Industry Size

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2019 -- Commercial compound feed are composed of concentrated feed nutrients which are digestible enough to improve cattle weight. Cattle feed is an efficient way to increase the protein content in the milk of lactating cows during peak season as well as increase their weight to gain better market value. Feed additives such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids are added as supplements to provide a more complete form of cattle diet.



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In the cattle feed market, the beef segment is projected to grow at a significant rate, in terms of value, in the next five years with respect to the developments in strengthening meat production and demand for beef cattle-specific customized services in developed countries. Among the beef production systems, cow-calf operation units are largely present when compared to feedlot operators in the U.S. and is therefore expected to increase the number of feeder cattle entering feedlot operations in the next two years. The limited resource of pasture lands and the management of large-scale farm areas have been minimized by the application of compound feed pellets in feedlot operations for the fattening process of beef cattle.



Innovative feed additives are projected to gain a higher demand when the manufacturers are able to prove the product's efficiency in supporting the animal health and productivity without compromising on ethical practices and regulatory requirements. Owing to the recent disease outbreaks in Southeast Asia, such as swine flu and avian influenza, the feed ingredients have come under focus in order to vitalize the livestock without any compromise on their health. Feed additive segments such as feed acidifiers, feed enzymes, and trace minerals segments are projected to gain better growth as compared to other types such as vitamins and antioxidants among others, in the cattle industry along with latest innovations such as gut health promoters and mycotoxin binders.



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The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supported by several internal factors which includes industrialization and supply chain integration of the dairy sector and limited pasture lands as well as external factors such as import restrictions on inferior quality meat. The usage of dairy and beef products in the consumers' diet among the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions improved the growth of cattle sector. These regions have been strengthening the herd size in order to increase the supply to the meat processing units. In order to earn better market value for the fed cattle in the domestic market, manufacturers have been keen to optimize production by marketing commercial feed.



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