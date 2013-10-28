Catwalker.tv Brings Together Fashion Videos from All over the World

Istanbul, Turkey -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Catwalker.tv is the new website that talks about fashion world. The website features street fashion events and famous fashion shows held anywhere in the world by thousands of fashion videos. The said website will also show some fashion education videos and the latest selection of thee fashion designers to its visitors.



" Catwalker.tv is recognized as the first website that has been created for this particular purpose. The internet users will never find any other websites today that offer the same thing with this site. "



With Catwalker.tv, people especially those who have a strong passion for fashion will never be left behind of the latest trends in terms of fashion. This website will always come up with new videos that will let them get the idea that will suit their needs and preferences. www.catwalker.tv has been around for a while and it was established last month of July this year. Every month, this website will provide new and exciting videos for all of its audience. At present, www.catwalker.tv features Touche Amore Harbor, Guess watches Fall, White Lies Live in and many more. All videos available right at this website are arranged in categories such as the accessories, fashion film, shoes, fashion videos, beauty, RTW and education. Watching all the videos offered by www.catwalker.tv is for free. Those who would like to give their opinions are free to say what they want right at the comments section on the bottom. They may also press the “heart” button if they love the videos they watched. Moreover, this website also supports some famous brands like Adidas, Chanel, Guess, Hermes, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Victoria’s secret and many more. There are videos added on the collection of Catwalker.tv almost every day so that the internet users are provided with new videos to watch from time to time.



It is expected that the internet users most especially those who are fond of watching fashion shows will be aware about the existence of www.catwalker.tv and that they will be encouraged to visit the site to get more details about its offerings.



Catwalker.tv is recognized as the first website that features fashion videos. This video is always packed with the latest fashion videos featuring the most exciting street fashion events like fashion week which is typically conducted all over the world.



To get more information about Catwalker.tv, please feel free to check out http://www.catwalker.tv/. As of now, this website has the new and hottest fashion videos that people should never miss.



Contact: Ersan Erturk

Company: Catwalker.tv

Email: info@catwalker.tv