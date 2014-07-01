Catz-I.com Introduces the New 'Try It and See Deal'

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Driving like many other so called stressful jobs in the world is indeed a test of confidence of the person behind the wheel. Confidence is what helps a person learn fast and this is exactly what Catz-i.com driving school is all about. This school has a driver focused program where the emphasis is on the driver’s ability to pick up skills. The result is therefore, a more driver oriented program where the driver gets to learn on his own pace.



The special confidence building techniques employed by the school add to the experience as the driver gets comfortable with his learning when the time comes to get to the next level. It is a driving school that listens to its students and is therefore, highly rated as suggested by the many positive customer reviews posted online. Unlike other schools where the focus is more on wrapping up the session, the focus at Catz-i.com is to make sure the driver gets to learn skills that will help build confidence and also accuracy.



About Catz-i.com

This is the new age driving school where future drivers get to interact with personable instructors and indulge in key driving lessons. Those who have trained here can very well attest to the fact that the experience is enjoyable and educational at the same time.



Those who are interested to check out what the school offers can sign up for the ‘Try it and See Deal’ where the driver gets to enjoy five hours of quality driving instruction for £85 which is by far the most reasonable package price conscious customers can expect to get. To know more about the school and to read the reviews, log onto http://www.catz-i.com



