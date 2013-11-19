Caulfield Conservatories Launches Brand New Website

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The UK’s leading bespoke conservatory design company is proud to announce the launch of its new-look website this week.



The management team at The Caulfield Conservatory Co worked closely with web development and advertising house The Lift Agency to create an exciting and eye-catching design that effectively communicates their luxury brand.



Managing Director Mark Caulfield is certain that the new site offers an improved user experience to customers. Here, he explains how he, with the support of his web team and third party online marketing specialists, came up with the site’s concept during months of consultations.



“The site draws a lot of inspiration from our previous design, as we didn’t want to alienate customers who enjoyed navigating the old site,” he says. “However, we were keen to create a slicker, more responsive website that presents our USPs in a much clearer format than the previous platform. We’ve gone for a clean and professional feel and have ensured that the emphasis remains on imagery. We wanted the site to effectively showcase our work without appearing too sales-driven and believe we have achieved this by balancing large portions of text with lots of photos and illustrations to help engage the reader.



“We also created a more straightforward Project Gallery to enable potential customers to view great examples of both our traditional and contemporary conservatory installations in a matter of seconds.”



Visitors to the company’s previous domain will be met with a holding page that redirects them to the new site.



The architects at The Caulfield Conservatory Company specialise in designing and installing stunning bespoke conservatory designs that are constructed using only the finest quality materials. As a preferred partner of leading industry manufacturers Solarlux, the team are able to incorporate innovative design elements into their structures to create conservatories that not only make the most of the space available to the homeowner, but also maximise the value of the property. For more information, please visit the company’s website or call 01423 561156 to speak to a member of staff directly.