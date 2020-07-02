Caustic Soda Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2026 and Key Players - AkzoNobel, Solvay, BASF

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Caustic soda market was valued at $36.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $55.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026. Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide and lye, is an inorganic compound composed of sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH-. It is highly caustic base that decomposes proteins at normal room temperature and can cause chemical burns. Caustic soda is soluble in water and absorbs carbon dioxide and moisture from air. It is used in several applications. In addition, it is used in the manufacturing process of alumina, soap & detergents, pulp & paper, petroleum products, and chemical production.



Major Key Players of the Caustic Soda Market are:

Dow Chemical Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, AkzoNobel, Solvay SA, BASF, FMC Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema Group, BAYER AG, and Tata Chemicals Limited.



The global caustic soda market is expected to grow significantly. Its increasing use in applications such as alumina, pulp & paper, soap & detergent, water treatment, and others drive the growth of the market. Further, with growing chemical industry, it is expected that the demand for caustic soda will also increase as caustic soda is used in manufacturing of organic and inorganic chemicals. However, high corrosive and reactive nature of caustic soda is expected to restrain the growth of the market. The global caustic soda market is yet to explore its full potential. Therefore, increase in innovation and development in manufacturing processes of caustic soda is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market.



The global caustic soda market is segmented on the basis of production process, application, and region.



Major Types of Caustic Soda Market covered are:

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Others



Major Applications of Caustic Soda Market covered are:

Organic Chemical

Inorganic Chemical

Alumina

Pulp & Paper

Soap & Detergent

Water Treatment

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Caustic Soda consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Caustic Soda market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Caustic Soda manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Caustic Soda with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Caustic Soda industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



