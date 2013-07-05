Caustic Soda Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide or lye, is a non-flammable, odorless white solid. It is highly corrosive and is available in different forms like granules, pellets, and flakes. The process which is used to form chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash is known as chlor-alkali. Caustic soda being a co-product of chlorine, the supply of caustic soda in the market depends significantly on the production of chlorine. Caustic soda has numerous applications, foremost of which is as a chemical base, where it acts as the vital raw material in the production of many organic chemicals.



Caustic soda is a common ingredient used in chemical industries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). It is used in various industries like pulp and paper, textiles, drinking water, soaps, and detergents. Other miscellaneous applications of caustic soda are in synthesis of pharmaceutical compounds, neutralizing acids, and in recycling of rubber.



Some of the driving forces for the caustic soda market are high demand in the end-user market, high production capacity available in all market segments, and also the strong growth in developing regions. Market segments with high capacity plants can scale-up their production in accordance with the increasing demand for caustic soda in the market. Caustic soda is currently experiencing significant price hikes due to the high demand to supply ratio, which could further lead to an enhanced revenue growth of major companies.



One of the major factors responsible for restraining the supply of caustic soda on a global scale is poor consumption of PVC. Lesser PVC production is leading to lower production volumes of its feedstock chlorine, and is thus directly impacting the caustic soda market. The high prices of caustic soda may force buyers to cut back on their own production in the near future. A further analysis of the market suggests that major producers are following the strategy of expanding their production capacities to meet the demand in the domestic market as well as for exports to developing countries.



Companies like Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel Chemicals, Olin Chlor Alkali Products, Befar Group Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shintech Inc., and Occidental Chemical Corporation are some key players in the market.



