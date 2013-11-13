Caution Pest Control Services, Inc. Announces Canine Bed Bug Detection Services

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that the United States is one of several countries experiencing an alarming increase in the the population of bed bugs. The insects' bites may cause mild to severe allergic reactions, skin infections, anxiety and insomnia. Bed bugs reproduce very quickly and are hard to find. In response to the problem, Caution Pest Control Services, Inc. is now offering canine bed bug detection services, which use trained dogs to quickly and accurately find bugs and their eggs.



"To become the leader in bed bug removal takes more than just plain education. The road to complete bed bug elimination begins with proper identification of infested areas. While adult bed bugs may be easier to identify, bed bug nymphs and eggs are very difficult to locate, especially in early or light infestations. Canine scent detection dogs possess the unique ability to detect bed bugs quickly and efficiently, with little disruption to your home, office or hotel room.", states Caution Pest Control Services, Inc. representative Jose Santiago. He also notes that, "Accuracy in detecting adult bed bugs using traditional methods is approximately 40-60%. Inspections range from 20 minutes to 1 hour, and there is a moderate level of disruption to occupants. Detection is limited to the visual inspection area only. The canine unit's accuracy is 97% or more, and takes from 2 to 15 minutes. It does not disrupt occupants."



Caution Pest Control Services, Inc. offers complete residential and commercial pest control for a variety of needs, including pest inspections, eradication, control, maintenance, and prevention. As a "green" pest control company in NYC, the business specializes in reliable, environmentally safe pest management. They have served all of New York's five boroughs for over twenty years, and specialize in bed bug removal and prevention.



Santiago noted that, "With the inclusion of this canine unit, we have dropped bed bug treatment cost considerately, offering our customers better and cheaper services. Canine detection has no limitations in cluttered areas, inside upholstered surfaces, mattress seams, beneath carpet, behind baseboards, etc."



He also explained that the company can help customers control bed bugs by offering encasement products and services. "Encasement of mattresses and box springs in bed bug certified material...can prevent the infestation of beds in the event that bed bugs are somehow introduced. Once encased, bed bugs are unable to get inside of the encased mattresses and box springs. With their movement restricted to the smooth outer surface of the encasement, they are exposed and can be readily detected during a visual inspection.", advised Santiago.



About Caution Pest Control Services, Inc.

Caution Pest Control Services, Inc. is a family-owned business that has been serving New York City for over 25 years. They offer a range of pest control services, and specialize in canine bed bug detection. The company also offers bed bug laundry cleaning services, and green pest control. The business is committed to safety and quality customer care.