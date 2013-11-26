Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and West Highland Terriers Now Available at Cedar Creek Kennels

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Cedar Creek Kennels, home to a wonderful selection of adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, has announced that they have added a new Texas bloodline to their stock, giving their customers an even greater variety to choose from. And for the first time ever, Cedar Creek Kennels is expanding its breeding program to include West Highland Terriers, another delightful breed known for their highly social and friendly temperament.



Cedar Creek Kennels is recognized for the care they demonstrate towards the animals they breed, as each puppy is raised inside the owners’ home, where they find social interaction and love from a very young age. The animals are exposed to all the familiar sights and sounds within homes, including vacuum cleaners, appliances, other dogs and even small children, which helps them adjust and adapt to the surroundings of their new adoptive parents and siblings.



Cedar Creek Kennels offers boarding services and is located on a 100 acre farm outside of Orangeville, Ontario, which gives the dogs as much opportunity to exercise and socialize as they require. Each dog is given personalized attention in a warm, comforting environment that promotes a happy, positive experience while owners are away. “Our property provides the beauty and serenity to ensure your pet has a relaxing stay while with us with plenty of clean, fresh, country air. Our facility has been built with your pet’s comfort in mind, knowing that we will be caring for a member of your family,” a testimonial on the Cedar Creek Kennels website noted.



With just 15 dog rooms that feature heated floors, large, private outdoor runs and a vibrant and colorful theme to each room that makes for a truly positive environment, Cedar Creek Kennels offers the intimate experience pets are sure to love. Pet owners can rest assured that their companion is being cared for properly and enjoying their stay at Cedar Creek Kennels.



Cedar Creek Kennels also offers boarding for cats and other small animals, and they are happy to book a free tour of their facilities or answer any questions prospective clients may have.



About Cedar Creek Kennels

Cedar Creek Kennels is located on a 100 acre farm in the lovely, green township of Amaranth, just outside of Orangeville, Ontario. Located just below the Amaranth wind farm, the property provides the beauty and serenity to ensure pets have a relaxing stay with plenty of clean, fresh, country air. The facility has been built with pets’ comfort in mind, knowing that Cedar Creek Kennels will be caring for a member of the family. For more information, please visit www.cedarcreekkennels.ca.