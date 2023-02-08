Cavendish Imaging Offers 3D Surface Scanning / Photography Services to Help Assess Facial Changes in Patients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Cavendish Imaging, a leading imaging centre in the UK, offers 3D surface scanning/ photography services to help assess facial changes in patients. Their services are used to capture detailed images of anatomical structures that can be used for diagnosis, treatment planning, and research. They help capture detailed images of the surface of organs and bones as well as more precise images of smaller structures. Their services can be used to create precise models of anatomical structures that can be used to plan surgeries, create prosthetics, and more.



The scans allow the doctor or specialist to get a highly detailed view of the body and its parts, which can be used to detect and diagnose issues with greater accuracy. Their scanning and photography services are often used in conjunction with other diagnostic and treatment methods, such as x-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans. Their service are useful for a variety of medical applications, such as diagnosis, surgical planning, and prosthetic design. Patients looking for 3D photography for medical cases can visit Cavendish Imaging's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We can use surface scan technology, alone or in combination with any scan data, to record the existing appearance and precise topography of the face prior to surgery. We will send you .obj files from the surface scans to import into your chosen software, or we can provide free viewing and simple measurement software. 'Photographic' 3D Printed models can also be produced from surface scans, incorporating texture printed in colour onto a surface replica."



Cavendish Imaging is one of the most well-known imaging centres in the UK. The company support existing healthcare infrastructure and provides innovative partnership solutions to local challenges. The organisation facilitate successful integration of diagnostics into existing care pathways, bringing together clinical expertise, resources and knowledge to enhance pathways, optimise technologies and address inequalities. Their services are carried out by their team of highly experienced engineers in a temperature-controlled workshop or on-site at your facility.



About Cavendish Imaging

For more than 10 years, Cavendish Imaging has provided a specialist imaging service for dentists, maxillofacial surgeons, dental implant surgeons and orthodontists, and facial plastic and ENT surgeons. They use the latest technology to produce high-resolution scan data in as little as 24 hours. The company is well informed in various specialities and can image patients with optimised low X-ray radiation dose and increased speed and efficiency. Their services include 3D facial scanning, cone beam CT scanning, and the production of medical anatomical models. Their centres are in Harley Street (Central London), Finchley (North London), New Malden (South London), Birmingham and Oxford. They also offer a walk-in service for most examinations in their London and Birmingham branches, with results available immediately.



For more information, please visit: https://www.cavendishimaging.com



Contact Details:



Cavendish Imaging Harley Street

109 Harley Street

London

W1G 6AN

Tel: +44 (0)20 7395

Email: office@cavendishimaging.com