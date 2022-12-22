Cavendish Imaging Offers CBCT Dental Scanning Services to Help Provide Fast and Accurate Visualisation of Patients' Heads

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- Cavendish Imaging, a popular dental imaging centre in the UK, offers CBCT dental scanning services to help provide fast and accurate visualisation of patients' bony anatomical structures. They provide detailed 3D images of the jaw and teeth to assist dentists in the diagnosis, treatment planning, and management of dental and maxillofacial conditions. Their scans can help identify issues such as cavities, impacted teeth, gum disease, orthodontic problems, and other conditions. Their services create a more accurate digital mouth model than traditional 2D x-rays, allowing dentists to make more informed decisions.



The scans provide detailed information about the shape and position of teeth and the surrounding jawbone, enabling the dentist to assess the current condition of a patient's teeth and plan treatments accordingly. Their scanning services allow for precise, detailed imaging of the teeth, jawbone, and other structures inside the mouth, providing dentists with information that can be used to diagnose and treat dental issues. Patients looking for CBCT scanning services for their teeth can check Cavendish Imaging's website for more details.



A representative from the company stated, "We select our scanners based on the radiation optimisation facilities that they give us and the image quality they produce for a given radiation dose. Our high-end CBCT scanners also offer great flexibility on many scanning parameters. For instance, we can reduce volume sizes and acquire the area of interest data through a single or partial rotation of the conical x-ray beam and reciprocal image receptor. This contributes to a lower radiation dose associated with each scan."



Cavendish Imaging is one of the UK's most sought-after 3D dental scanning centres. Their highly skilled team can offer a broad range of services to meet the precise and personal needs of every one of their patients. They deployed the latest imaging and information technology, facilitating efficient and practical service delivery.



About Cavendish Imaging

For more than 10 years, Cavendish Imaging has provided a specialist imaging service for dentists, maxillofacial surgeons, dental implant surgeons and orthodontists, and facial plastic and ENT surgeons. They use the latest technology to produce high-resolution scan data in as little as 24 hours. The company is well informed in various specialities and can image patients with optimised low X-ray radiation dose and increased speed and efficiency. Their services include 3D facial scanning, cone beam CT scanning, and the production of medical anatomical models. Their centres are in Harley Street (Central London), Finchley (North London), New Malden (South London), Birmingham and Oxford. They also offer a walk-in service for most examinations in their London and Birmingham branches, with results available immediately.



