Cavendish Imaging Offers Cone Beam CT Scanning Services for Craniomaxillofacial Surgical Applications for Skeletal Abnormality

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- Cavendish Imaging, a well-renowned CBCT scanning service in the UK, offers cone beam CT scanning services for craniomaxillofacial surgical applications for skeletal abnormalities. They provide high-resolution images that allow surgeons to assess the position and orientation of facial bones, teeth, and other structures in 3D. Their radiologists use a cone-shaped X-ray beam to create a three-dimensional image of a patient's anatomy. The scans help plan preoperative surgery to ensure optimum results and patient care. The scans are also used during surgery to help guide the surgeon's movements.



After the scan, they process the images using specialised software to create a 3D image of the patient's anatomy. The scans are also used to create a physical model of the patient's anatomy, which can aid in surgical planning and guide the surgeon during the procedure. Dentists looking for cone beam CT scanning services for their patients for craniomaxillofacial surgical applications can check out Cavendish Imaging's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Cavendish Imaging has been providing CBCT for craniomaxillofacial surgical applications, particularly for complex cases of skeletal abnormality and those requiring combined orthodontic/surgical management. We work with both private consultants and NHS Trusts who rely on us for high imaging quality and modelling for them to achieve a very high success surgery rate in surgery and treatment and patient outcomes. Highly experienced UK-registered radiologists report our CMF scans."



Cavendish Imaging is one of the UK's most reputed 3D dental scanning centres. The company is led by a partnership of experienced professionals, passionate about healthcare and focused on the best patient care and user-friendly experience for patients. They have deployed the latest imaging and information technology, facilitating efficient and expedient service delivery. Their highly skilled team can offer a broad range of services to meet the precise and personal needs of every one of their patients.



About Cavendish Imaging

For more than 10 years, Cavendish Imaging has provided a specialist imaging service for dentists, maxillofacial surgeons, dental implant surgeons and orthodontists, and facial plastic and ENT surgeons. They use the latest technology to produce high-resolution scan data in as little as 24 hours. The company is well informed in various specialities and can image patients with optimised low X-ray radiation dose and increased speed and efficiency. Their services include 3D facial scanning, cone beam CT scanning, and the production of medical anatomical models. Their centres are in Harley Street (Central London), Finchley (North London), New Malden (South London), Birmingham and Oxford. They also offer a walk-in service for most examinations in their London and Birmingham branches, with results available immediately.



