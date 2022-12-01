Cavendish Imaging Offers Dental Imaging Services with Excellent Results in Less Than 24 Hours

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- Cavendish Imaging, a well-renowned CBCT scanning service in the UK, offers dental imaging services with excellent results in less than 24 hours. Using the latest scanning technology with low-dose radiation, their services can help define the precise location and size of teeth, bones, and other structures within the mouth. They provide patients with outstanding oral and maxillofacial radiology services in a friendly and caring environment. Their centres are fully equipped with the latest technology, which enables them to provide a high standard of care for patients.



They strive to provide the best possible experience while delivering the highest possible quality of care. Their staff is highly trained and experienced in all aspects of oral and maxillofacial radiology and is dedicated to providing their patients with the best possible care. The company has imaging centres in various locations across the UK, including Harley Street, Finchley, Birmingham, Nottingham, Oxford and Malden. Doctors looking for a dental imaging centre for their patients can visit Cavendish Imaging's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Cavendish Imaging has been providing a specialist dental and medical imaging service for Dentists, Maxillofacial Surgeons, Dental Implant Surgeons, and Orthodontists, as well as Facial Plastic and ENT Surgeons, for more than 10 years. Our services include Cone Beam CT scanning, 3D Photography and the production of Anatomical Models. We have imaging centres in Harley Street, Finchley, Birmingham, Nottingham, Oxford and Malden. Our web-based service for anatomical models and surgical solutions enables us to work nationally and internationally."



Cavendish Imaging is one of the most reputed 3D dental scanning centres in the UK. The company is led by a partnership of experienced professionals, passionate about healthcare and focused on the best patient care and user-friendly experience for patients. They have deployed the latest imaging and information technology, facilitating efficient and expedient service delivery.



About Cavendish Imaging

For more than 10 years, Cavendish Imaging has been providing a specialist imaging service for dentists, maxillofacial surgeons, dental implant surgeons and orthodontists, as well as facial plastic and ENT surgeons. They use the latest technology to produce high-resolution scan data in as little as 24 hours. The company is well informed in various specialities and is able to image patients with optimised low X-ray radiation dose and increased speed and efficiency. Their services include 3D facial scanning, cone beam CT scanning, and the production of medical anatomical models. Their centres are in Harley Street (Central London), Finchley (North London), New Malden (South London), Birmingham and Oxford. They also offer a walk-in service for most examinations in their London and Birmingham branches, with results available immediately.



For more information, please visit: https://www.cavendishimaging.com



Contact Details:



Cavendish Imaging Harley Street

109 Harley Street

London

W1G 6AN

Tel: +44 (0)20 7395

Email: office@cavendishimaging.com