Cavendish Imaging Offers Dental Implant Imaging and Surgical Planning Services, Ensuring Accuracy and Efficiency During Treatment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Cavendish Imaging, a well-renowned CBCT scanning service in the UK, offers dental implant imaging and surgical planning services ensuring accuracy and efficiency during treatment. Their specialists generate 3D images of the jawbone, teeth, and surrounding tissues to gain detailed information about the quality and quantity of bone available for dental implant placement and the location of nerves, blood vessels, and sinuses. They use advanced software to create a 3D model of the patient's mouth, which can be used to plan the optimal location and angle of dental implant placement.



Their services allow dentists to determine the best size, shape, and placement of the implant to ensure a natural-looking and functional result. They use advanced imaging technology to plan and execute dental implant procedures precisely and accurately. Their services help dentists plan and perform dental implant procedures more accurately and efficiently, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes. Dentists looking for dental implant imaging and surgical planning services for their patients can check out Cavendish Imaging's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We work with both Private Consultants and NHS Trusts to provide imaging and surgical planning solutions across the UK. Using state-of-the-art software, we can now meticulously plan your dental implant treatments accurately and efficiently. By integrating a prosthetic-driven digital workflow and typically following simple steps, we can achieve a powerful and unique method to plan your guided implant treatments from restoration to surgical guide manufacturing."



Cavendish Imaging is one of the UK's most popular 3D dental scanning centres. The company is led by a partnership of experienced professionals, passionate about healthcare and focused on the best patient care and user-friendly experience for patients. They have deployed the latest imaging and information technology, facilitating efficient and expedient service delivery.



About Cavendish Imaging

For more than ten years, Cavendish Imaging has provided a specialist imaging service for dentists, maxillofacial surgeons, dental implant surgeons and orthodontists, and facial plastic and ENT surgeons. They use the latest technology to produce high-resolution scan data in as little as 24 hours. The company is well informed in various specialities and can image patients with optimised low X-ray radiation dose and increased speed and efficiency. Their services include 3D facial scanning, cone beam CT scanning, and the production of medical anatomical models. Their centres are in Harley Street (Central London), Finchley (North London), New Malden (South London), Birmingham and Oxford. They also offer a walk-in service for most examinations in their London and Birmingham branches, with results available immediately.



