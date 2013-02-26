Cavern Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Beatles' First Number One

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- This February marks 50 years since the Beatles earned their first number one. Reaching the top place on the NME chart with their single Please Please Me, Tuesday 19 th February also celebrates the moment when the fab four received a telegram from their manager Brian Epstein congratulating them on the achievement – shortly before they were due to perform at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club.



This significant moment in Beatles history highlighted the band’s transition from just a ‘Liverpool band’ to a worldwide phenomenon. To commemorate 50 years since this music milestone, The Cavern Club will host a free day of entertainment with performances from house bands and Beatles tribute bands.



The Cavern Club isn’t the only musical institution getting involved with the 50 year celebrations. Earlier this month Abbey Road studios in London acted as a truly apt location for this generation’s music stars to re-record their own version of The Beatles’ Please Please Me album.



Back in 1963, The Cavern’s signature act, The Beatles, recorded their entire Please Please Me album in just 10 hours – an impressive music history feat that artists such as Beverly Knight, Joss Stone and Blur’s Graham Coxon attempted to recreate for a BBC2 radio special.



Recorded on February 11th 1963, The Beatles initially discussed recording the album at The Cavern Club before choosing the now legendary Abbey Road studios. Please Please Me catapulted the band into worldwide fame and they performed their last show at the famous Cavern Club in August 1963 – marking the end of 292 appearances at the iconic music venue.



Although fifty years have passed since this music history milestone, the love for The Beatles still stands today. BBC Four have filmed a documentary of the BBC2 radio special re-recording while The Cavern Club frequently hosts performances by Beatles tribute bands within the famous music venue.



About The Cavern Club

The Cavern Club is one of the world’s most famous music clubs and ‘the place where it all began’ for The Beatles. Situated on Liverpool’s Mathew Street, the club maintains its strong history with music and The Beatles through regular live music nights and Beatles tribute act performances, and plays a pivotal role in Beatles tours and music festivals held throughout the city. Fans can take home their own piece of Beatles history with Cavern Beatles t-shirts, books, souvenirs and more available to buy at The Cavern Club online store.