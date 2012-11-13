Japanese Hair Straightening Expert : Long Beach California Caviam

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Mayumi “May” Sappington, founder of the Caviam hair and skin product line and one of two Japanese Hair Straightening specialists in the United States, provides Long Beach clients with exclusive access to the popular, effective Japanese Hair Straightening procedure.



Japanese Hair Straightening is beloved by clients worldwide for its ability to improve the softness, lightness (less volume) and shine of hair through its unique straightening process. The process provides long-lasting results, eliminating frizz, maintaining curls and waves, and preserving hair condition unlike any other hair straightening treatment. After Japanese Hair Straightening, a client’s hair is permanently straight, silky and shiny, with touch-ups required on average only every six to eight months. Unlike other methods, Japanese Hair Straightening allows hair to remain will smooth and sleek, even during a workout or in humid climates. Long Beach clients can receive this procedure from May at Fina Salon in Manhattan Beach.



The special formula used in Japanese Hair Straightening allows it to leave hair softer, smoother and healthier than other treatments such as Brazilian Hair Straightening and Keratin Treatments. These procedures use very high levels of heat, causing the hair to be damaged over time. Because Japanese Hair Straightening does not require the use of high levels of heat, clients experience significantly less hair damage with this technique.



Trained from a very young age in her mother’s studio on the art of perms and treatments, May has cultivated her knowledge of hair treatments and care throughout decades of experience in the hair care field. Specializing in the techniques of Japanese Hair Straightening and permanent body waves, May combines hair care with inner health and healing work that results in not only healthier hair, but a healthier inner life and body. By using the Belle Jouvence methods and products (lower pH levels and no ammonia), May’s work restores the hair and detoxifies the blood stream to give clients clearer, healthier skin. May is one of two stylists in the country offering these services.



May provides services at Fina Salon, 3770 Highland Ave. Suite 104, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Caviam products can be purchased at Hyannis, MA at By Design by contacting Janet at 508-775-4455. For more information on Caviam, May Sappington or Long Beach Japanese Hair Straightening, visit hairbymay.com, call 310-809-4664, or email info@caviam.com .



3770 Highland Ave. Ste 104

Manhattan Beach, Ca 90266

(310) 809-4664